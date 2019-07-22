NC House still looking to override Cooper’s budget veto

It has been nearly a month since Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the state’s $24-billion dollar budget plan.

The budget addresses teacher pay and tax cuts, but its Medicaid expansion that’s been the sticking point.

Right now the budget is still in the hands of the House.

They’re trying to get enough democrats to agree to an override of Cooper’s veto.

Governor Cooper vetoed the budget on June 28th.

If the House does get enough votes to override, it would go to the Senate for a vote.

If they also got enough votes to override the veto, then the original budget would become law.

Now, if the House and Senate aren’t able to override Cooper’s veto, then they’ll start the budget process all over again.

Republican Chris Humphrey represents Lenoir and Pitt counties.

He said, “We want what is best for North Carolina. The budget isn’t perfect but it is responsible. We are putting money away for a rainy day.”

The budget included raises for teachers and state employees, money for a new Brody School of Medicine, money for rural broadband access, among other things.

Cooper vetoed it because he said it didn’t do enough to help teachers and there was no money included for expanding Medicaid.

Democrat Senator Don Davis represents Pitt and Greene counties.

He voted for the original budget because he said it does have a lot included for eastern North Carolina but he says there needs to be a conversation about expanding Medicaid.

Davis said, “Raises for state employees, teachers, healthcare, alot of things are riding on what’s in the budget.”

Humphrey says the Speaker of the House has said if they can get this budget passed — they’d be willing to talk about expanding Medicaid.

Humphrey says right now — there isn’t a time set for when the house could vote to override Cooper’s veto.