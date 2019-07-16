The public can talk to a state insurance official about flood insurance coverage needs and get answers to their questions at a Town Hall next week in Jacksonville.
Dr. Michelle Osbourne, Chief Deputy Insurance Commissioner with the North Carolina Department of Insurance, will host a public Town Hall meeting on Thursday, July 25th, at 7:00 p.m. in the Onslow County Government Center Chambers, located at 234 Northwest Corridor Boulevard in Jacksonville.
At the meeting, Dr. Osbourne would like to answer citizen questions about how to cover their home and flood insurance needs, and would like to hear about any insurance issues that remain following Hurricane Florence.
Osbourne will also discuss property and health insurance-related topics.
NC insurance official to answer questions on flood insurance
