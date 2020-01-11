Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

NC man charged with bringing weapons to NJ Coast Guard site

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coast Guard_162596

CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged with trying to bring an assault weapon, body armor and hollow-point bullets into a U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in New Jersey.

Dustin A. Peters, 25, of Wilmington, went to the facility in Cape May to attend a graduation ceremony o Thursday, authorities said. The bullets were found during a routine vehicle search, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. Authorities later found the assault weapon, a handgun, body armor and many rounds of ammunition, the statement said.

The Coast Guard said it did not consider Peters a threat to the center or the local community. The FBI was assisting in the case. 

Peters was charged with a variety of weapons and other offenses. He was being held Friday at the Cape May County Jail pending a court hearing. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV