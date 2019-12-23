NC NAACP, other groups to gather for 13th annual No Room at the Inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) NC NAACP, NC Poor People’s Campaign, Ponder NC, El Pueblo, NCAAT, Student Action with Farmworkers and NCAE will gather today for their 13th annual No Room at the Inn event.

The event allows community leaders, affected students and allies to come together to demand that state legislators and leaders make higher education accessible to undocumented students.

According to the press release, “Currently, students in North Carolina who are undocumented and/or hold Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status are required to pay out-of-state tuition fees at all public universities and colleges regardless of years of residency in NC.”

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Front lawn of NC Legislative Building in Raleigh.