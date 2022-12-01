RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 38-year-old Patrice Faison from Jan. 2021.

Around 8 p.m. on that date, Faison was shot and killed at an abandoned gas station on North Carolina Highway 42 West in Ahoskie, which is in Hertford County, east of Northampton County, according to a news release. She was there to pick up her child from his father.

Anyone that has information concerning this case should contact the Ahoskie Police Department at (252) 332-5011 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.