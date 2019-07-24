Silver Alert issued for missing endangered man in Ahoskie

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Cecil Swain Jr., who was last seen in Ahoskie.

The Ahoskie Police Department said 61-year-old Cecil Swain Jr, who is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen on Wednesday at 407 Coffin Lane in Ahoskie.

Police described Swain Jr. as a black male, 5’8″ tall, weighing 193 pounds, with short, black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark blue sweatpants and a green t-shirt, police said.

Anyone with information about Cecil Swain Jr should call the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011.