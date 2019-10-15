NC Republicans seek moving Congress case to federal court

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) - The Onslow County Sheriff's Office has issued safety tips for people participating in Halloween activities.

According to deputies, on October 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., children are expected to be trick-or-treating on local streets, collecting candy from homes.

Deputies wants drivers, parents, children, and homeowners to follow these safety tips:

Drivers:• Watch for children darting out from between parked cars.

• Watch for children walking on roadways, medians, and curbs.

• Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

• At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.

Parents:• Make sure that an adult or an older responsible youth will be supervising the outing for children under age 12.

• Check the sex offender registry at www.ncdoj.gov when planning your child’s trick-or-treat route. You can view maps that pinpoint registered offenders’ addresses in your neighborhood and sign up to get email alerts when an offender moves nearby.

• Plan and discuss the route trick-or-treaters intend to follow. Know the names of older children's companions.

• Make sure older kids trick-or-treat in a group.

• Instruct your children to travel only in familiar areas and along an established route.

• Teach your children to stop only at houses or apartment buildings that are well-lit and never to enter a stranger's home.

• Establish a return time.

• Tell your youngsters not to eat any treats until they return home.

• Review all appropriate trick-or-treat safety precautions, including pedestrian/traffic safety rules.

• All children need to know their home telephone number and how to call 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.

• Pin a slip of paper with the child's name, address, and telephone number inside a pocket in case the youngster gets separated from the group.