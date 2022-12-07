Whether they’re of the string variety, icicles or nets, red and white Christmas lights create a classical aesthetic when used indoors or outdoors.

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Christmas lights are a debate across the country. When is the best time to start hanging them up? For some, the earlier, the better. Others don’t feel quite the same way.

According to a new survey by HouseMethod, most North Carolinians believe that waiting until after Black Friday to hang up lights is the way to go. Eight other states agreed, including neighboring state, Tennessee.

North Carolinians also felt that Nov. 1 is the earliest acceptable time to display lights. Some people leave them up year-round, including 4% of survey respondents in North Carolina.

HouseMethod conducted a nationwide survey of 3,930 Americans and asked them when they planned to hang Christmas Lights and when is too early to decorate for Christmas. Click here for the full study.