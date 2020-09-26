NC Sept. 26 COVID-19 update: 1,759 new cases, 31 additional deaths reported in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,759 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday, slightly higher than Friday.

Currently, 914 people are hospitalized.

An additional 31 deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of people who have died due to COVID-19 to 3,440.

On Friday, the NCDHHS began reporting antigen-positive cases, deaths, and tests completed in addition to the regularly reported molecular (PCR) positive cases.

According to the NCDHHS, molecular (PCR) positive cases are classified as “confirmed” cases, while antigen-positive cases are classified as “probable” cases of COVID-19, in accordance with CDC. Additionally, health officials say that molecular (PCR) tests are processed in a laboratory while antigen tests are often processed at the point of care, such as in a health care provider’s office.

As a result of “improved reporting processes,” NCDHHS is now adding the antigen information into the COVID-19 daily dashboard.

Health officials say that both molecular (PCR) and antigen tests are diagnostic so they look to see if someone is currently infected with COVID-19. Each test looks for different things to determine if someone is infected.

A molecular (PCR) test looks for the virus’s genetic material.

An antigen test is a rapid test that looks for specific proteins on the surface of the virus.

“A molecular (PCR) positive case of COVID-19 is a person who received a positive COVID-19 result from a molecular (PCR) test. An antigen-positive case of COVID-19 is a person who received a positive COVID-19 result from an antigen test and does not have a positive result from a molecular (PCR) test. People are only counted as a case once, even if they have multiple positive

tests,” according to the NCDHHS website.

NCDHHS says that adding the antigen-positive cases and test data makes up about 2% of the total COVID-19 cases and less than 1% of the total deaths throughout the state.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 138 cases — 3 deaths

Dare: 271 cases — 3 deaths

Currituck: 182 cases — 3 deaths

Pasquotank: 695 cases — 30 deaths

Perquimans: 186 cases — 3 deaths

Bertie: 577 cases — 8 deaths

Hertford: 744 cases — 29 deaths*

Chowan: 346 cases — 3 deaths

Camden: 113 cases — 3 deaths