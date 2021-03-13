NC sheriff’s offices working together on kidnapping, assault case

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office on an investigation Thursday night.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told News13 that his department is involved in the joint investigation that is in relation to a kidnapping and assault that crossed state lines, but he did not provide specifics about the case.

He said the investigation is in the early stages and information will be released at some point later.

Sheriff Wilkins said the victim in the case is being treated at an undisclosed medical center. The person’s injuries are not said to be life threatening.

