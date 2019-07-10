NC State Board of Trustees votes to allow alcohol sales at athletic venues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State fans are one step closer to drinking alcohol at Carter-Finley Stadium this fall after the Board of Trustees updated the school’s alcohol policy on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the N.C. State Board of Trustees voted during a regularly scheduled meeting to allow alcohol sales at the school’s athletic stadiums.

“Sales could begin as early as the football home opener on August 31,” the school said. “N.C. State’s priority remains providing a safe, positive experience for all fans.”

On June 26, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced he signed a bill into law paving the way for beer and wine to be sold at North Carolina college athletic venues.

The law authorizes public colleges and universities to allow alcohol sales at athletic facilities and arenas located on school property.

Trustees of each school would have the choice of whether to authorize sales.

The school will work to set further guidelines regarding alcohol use at athletic venues.

Lawmakers sent the bill to Cooper on June 19 after the House voted 88-25 to approve the Senate version of the bill.