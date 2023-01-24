RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University is investigating after a student was found dead in his dorm room.

First-year undergraduate Adam Fawcett was found dead in his room at Wood Hall, school spokeswoman Lauren Barker confirmed to CBS 17 News on Tuesday.

Barker also confirmed that it was being investigated as an unintended death.

Barker says Campus Health Services held a drop-in counseling session Monday night for people who knew Fawcett, and those sessions also would remain available Tuesday and in the coming days.