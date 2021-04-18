NC to honor ‘Crime Victims’ Rights Week’ April 18-24

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Gov. Roy Cooper proclaims April 18-24 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week in North Carolina.

Coinciding with the 40th Annual National Crime Victims’ Week, the NC Department of Public Safety Office of Victim Services and affiliated agencies will show support for the victims and survivors of crime throughout the state.

The theme for this year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.” Purple is a key color for this year’s theme, and the public is encouraged to wear the color to raise awareness of victims’ rights and to highlight the important work of those who support victims of crime as part of our #WearPurple campaign.

On Friday and Saturday night, April 23-24, buildings across the state will #ShineTheLight, glowing purple to support this cause and close out the week’s activities.

“Department of Public Safety leadership and staff are committed to engaging in responsible, meaningful discussions about crime and violence here in North Carolina,” stated DPS Chief Deputy Secretary Casandra Skinner Hoekstra. “It’s vital that we continue to acknowledge our unwavering support for victims of crime in that dialogue, and I urge all citizens to do the same.”

The virtual and in-person activities taking place throughout the week include:



April 19 – 23 #WearPurple throughout the week to show support!

DPS is encouraging the public to wear purple throughout the week and

post selfies on social media using the hashtags #WearPurple and #NCVRW2021



April 20 N.C. Victim Services Interagency Council Ceremony

10:45 a.m. Follow link to register for this virtual event.



April 20-22 Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Carolina 4th Annual Symposium

Taking Child Abuse Interventions to New Heights

Virtual Symposium



April 21 N.C. Victim Assistance Network Memorial Garden Ceremony

10 a.m. Virtual event Featuring Keynote Speaker Ms. Deanna Walters

from the award-winning documentary “Private Violence”

Follow Link to Register



April 22 House Rules Chairman Rep. Destin Hall and Sen. Bob Steinberg

Legislative members will make remarks on their respective chamber floors



April 23 National Crime Victims’ Service Award Ceremony

3-4 p.m. Livestream Registration required – Follow Link to register



April 23-24 #ShineTheLightNC

Buildings around the state including the state Capitol and North Carolina

Executive Mansion in Raleigh will be showing their support for victims of

crime by lighting up their exterior purple. Again, we encourage the public to

share photos of these buildings on social media using the hashtags

#ShineTheLight and #NCVRW2021



The schedule can also be found on the Office of Victim Services section of the Department of Public Safety website at https://www.ncdps.gov/dps-services/victim-services.



