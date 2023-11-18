WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A sign in front of Walkertown Family Pharmacy is causing some drivers to do a double take.

The sign is an inside joke outside the building facing Old Hollow Road.

With Walkertown Elementary School around the corner, some parents either love it or hate it.

Ametreese Brooks says her kids have asked her about it.

“My kids have actually asked, ‘What does that mean?” And we kind of laugh it off because, right now, they don’t understand what it means, but for me and my husband, we find it humorous,” Brooks said.

Visitors like Jenna Shelley love the signs.

“I’ve seen people post them on Facebook. I think they’re really funny,” Shelley said.

FOX8 stopped by the pharmacy to meet with the owner Dale Keith who says the sign has actually helped boost his sales.

“The signs can be interpreted more than one way. If you want to interpret them a perverse way, that’s up to you,” Keith said.

Whether you like the signs or not, they won’t be up for long.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is widening Old Hollow Road, so the sign will come down next week, according to Keith.