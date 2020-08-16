NC trooper seriously injured investigating July 4 wreck that killed 5 takes step in recovery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN/WJZY) – A North Carolina trooper who was hit by a car while investigating a deadly wreck on July 4 was relocated to Atlanta as he continues his recovery, an update from the Highway Patrol said Friday.

Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was hit by a car while investigating the wreck, which happened around 8:30 a.m. on July 4. A couple from North Carolina and their two daughters were among the five people killed in a chain of crashes that started when a speeding driver hit a box truck.

Lopez-Alcedo was outside of his vehicle and was attempting to shut down traffic when a car struck his patrol car, slamming his patrol car into him. He was taken to Atrium Health’s Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte.

“Since his accident, Adolfo has received around-the-clock care from several medical professionals while undergoing treatment,” the update said.

(Courtesy of the NCSHP)

On Friday, Lopez-Alcedo was transported to Wilson Air Center, where he then boarded a medical aircraft that took him to the Shepard Center in Atlanta. He was sent off by members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Charlotte police, and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

When Lopez-Alcedo landed in Georgia, he was welcomed by members of the Georgia State Patrol. They escorted him to the Shepard Center.

“While we celebrate this next phase of recovery, I encourage each of you to keep Adolfo, his wife Jennifer, and the entire Lopez-Alcedo family in your thoughts and prayers. We must never cease in supporting Adolfo as he will forever be a member of the Patrol family,” the post said.