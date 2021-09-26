NC woman charged 16 times for unlawful conduct at Spartanburg assisted living facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Attorney General Office said a North Carolina woman was charged 16 times for unlawful conduct occurring in connection with her responsibilities as a caregiver at White Oak Assisted Living in Spartanburg.

Erica Danielle Gilbert Nichols, 28, of Mooresboro was indicted by a Spartanburg County Grand Jury on Sept. 17.

Nichols is alleged to have stolen and unlawfully possessed controlled substances that were prescribed for the residents at the facility from Oct. 2020 until Mar. 2021, according to the SCAGO.

The SCAGO said that Nichols neglected and exploited the residents by failing to administer prescribed medications and unlawfully using medications prescribed to patients under her care.

According to the SCAGO, Nichols is charged with:

5 counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance

1 count of neglect of a vulnerable adult

5 counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult

5 counts of theft of a controlled substance

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit will be prosecuting this case under its patient abuse jurisdiction following an investigation conducted by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.