NC woman charged after man found dead in front yard, SUV stolen

SHANNON, N.C. (WBTW) – A Pembroke woman has been charged with murder in connection to the stabbing death of a 58-year-old man in Robeson County.

Kenneth Myrone Priest was found stabbed in the front yard of his home Thursday in the Pine Run Mobile Home Park, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Priest was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested Gwendolyn Locklear, 34, of Pembroke in the case.

Locklear is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle. According to investigators, it was determined that drugs were a contributing factor in the Priest’s death.

Priest’s 2017 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen during the incident.

“Unfortunately. drugs continue to be a contributing factor as it relates to crime in our county,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “I can only hope that many of the addicted in our county will seek help before being tied up in the criminal justice system.”

Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigative Divisions.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.