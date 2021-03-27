NC woman flies to Alabama for tornadoes disaster relief

RALIEGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the last decade, Pat Barden has answered the call for help. She’s an American Red Cross volunteer and has once again answered the call- this time responding to tornadoes in Alabama.

Severe storms ripped through the south with damage stretching several states. A tornado outbreak in Alabama killed five people in Calhoun County, near Birmingham.

That’s where Barden is now headed. Her phone rang at 10:30 p.m. Thursday asking if she would deploy. At 4:30 p.m., she was boarding a flight to Birmingham.

From Smithfield, this is now on her 25th Red Cross volunteer mission. Just this fall she was deployed to the wildfires in Oregon and two hurricanes. “It’s in my heart, it’s in my blood. There are people out there that need help and I’m a people person,” said Barden. Her job will be to coordinate staff. She will check them in, request additional staff if needed, and track their locations. The goal is to make sure they are as comfortable as possible and have what they need to complete their mission. “The most rewarding thing is knowing that I have done the best that I am capable of doing to help our staff so that they can help our clients,” said Barden. Barden doesn’t know exactly how long she will be in Alabama. Deployments are on a two-week minimum, but she’s been on a mission for up to seven weeks. “I look at it as, I’m out there doing what I’m supposed to be doing and my time will come to come back home,” she said.

Barden said there are a lot moments from her volunteer experience that stick with her. The one she remembers the most in Minot, North Dakota about 10 years ago. Three weeks after the initial flooding, one man told Barden he drove by his neighborhood was able to see his TV antenna sticking out of the water.

“My heart just bled for him. Everything he owned was gone. Flood insurance wasn’t something people there had because they were told they didn’t need it. That is my ‘oh my God’ moment with the Red Cross.

Barden said it was her faith in God has kept you going all these years after witnessing so much sadness.

“Without him helping me. I probably couldn’t do it,” she sad.

CBS 17 asked Barden if she had any plans to slow down or stop volunteering.

“Probably when they turn my toes up,” Barden said.