NC Zoo reviewing possibility of vaccinating animals susceptible to COVID-19

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is reviewing the possibility of vaccinating their animals susceptible to COVID-19.

“While carefully reviewing the research, we’re looking into the options of vaccinating our animals against the virus that causes COVID-19,” Director of Animal Health and Chief Veterinarian Dr. Jb Minter said.

Jb Minter at work at the NC Zoo (Photo: NC Zoo)

Minter said the vaccine would be one produced specifically for animals, not for humans.

“If we are able to move ahead with this protocol, we’ll start by vaccinating our great apes (chimps, gorillas), otters and big cats, as those are species here at our Zoo that are most susceptible to the virus,” Minter said.