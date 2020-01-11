NC Zoo welcomes new baby rhino

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCT)- Officials at the North Carolina Zoo are celebrating a new addition!

They welcomed a brand new baby rhinoceros to the world on Sunday.

The female white southern rhino weight in at about 100 lbs at birth and has the to potential to grow up to 5,500 lbs!

We're in love 😍 pic.twitter.com/1pJv5DlnCy — North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) January 9, 2020

White rhinos were once almost hunted to extinction in the wild, but conservation efforts have helped raise their populations. They are now listed as “near threatened'”.

The North Carolina Zoo has a special section designed to breed a rhino herd.

This is the third baby the zoo has delivered in the past two years. However, newest member of the NC Zoo has not been named yet!