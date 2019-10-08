NCDMV seeking contract applications for Beaufort Co. LPA

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The N. C. Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking applicants to operate a license plate agency (LPA) in Beaufort County.

The previous agency at 127 North Market Street in Washington, operated under a contract that ended on May 31.

The division’s policy is to open applications to operate a license plate agency after the expiration or end of a contract, or when the need arises for a new or additional agency in a certain county.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses.

Completed applications must be returned to NCDMV no later than November 8.

The applications (Form MVR-93 or Form MVR-93AA) are located on the Connect NCDOT website.

Interested applicants may call 919-615-6053 with questions.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags, and duplicate registrations.

Currently, 128 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.