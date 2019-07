HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — The speed limit has dropped by 10 mph along portions of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

In a Facebook post, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said it changed the limit from 55 mph to 45 mph between Avon and Buxton and between Hatteras and Frisco.

The change, which came due to a request from the National Park Service, was needed after numerous near-miss incidents, the post said.

The speed limit in both areas will go back to 55 mph on Sept. 15.