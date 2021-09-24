NCDOT: Public transit agencies ready to assist people seeking vaccine booster shots

RALEIGH – COVID-19 booster shots have now been recommended for thousands of eligible North Carolinians, and an initiative supported by the N.C. Department of Transportation and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is making sure everyone can get their shot.

N.C. residents that need transportation assistance to vaccine sites, can contact their local transit agency to help shuttle them to and from the location.

The state-administered program has already helped transit services statewide pay for more than 10,000 people needing transportation to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are working hard to ensure that transportation is never a barrier for anyone looking to get their vaccine shot, whether that be their first, second, or a booster,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “If you need assistance receiving your shot, please contact your local transit agency.”

Since January, NCDOT and NCDHHS have been administering the $2.5 million in Coronavirus Relief Finding. The funds are being used to offset the operating costs associated with transit rides to and from vaccination sites for people who are receiving or assisting someone in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The initiative will continue until the funds are exhausted.

To date, 85 transit agencies have used the federal funds to take people to and from vaccine sites in North Carolina.

If you need transportation assistance to access a vaccine site, please contact your local transit agency. All North Carolina transit agencies can be found on the NCDOT website.

To learn more about getting a booster shot, go to: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine-additional-doses-and-boosters.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567.