RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — NCDOT officials are set to host a series of public meetings to inform the and allow residents to give feedback regarding a draft version of the N.C. Clean Transportation Plan, which outlines strategies to decarbonize the transportation sector.

The draft plan encourages an equitable transition to zero-emission vehicles and strategies to deploy clean transportation infrastructure to support the transition.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will host a series of open house meetings throughout the state on March 1-2 and March 6. Registration is not required to participate in the open house meetings.

NCDOT will publish the draft plan on its website on March 1. Once the plan is published, officials will also provide a link on its website where stakeholders can provide feedback through March 15.

