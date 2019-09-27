NCDOT sends millions to local municipalities to improve transportation networks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation has begun distributing more than $147.5 million in State Street-Aid to Municipalities, also known as the Powell Bill fund, to 508 cities and towns across the state.

The initial allocation, almost $73.8 million, was sent out today.

The next allocation in the same amount will be paid by December 31.

Powell Bill funds are to be used primarily for the resurfacing of streets within the corporate limits of the municipality but can also help pay for construction, improvements, repairs and maintenance of any street or public thoroughfare, including bridges, drainage systems, and curb and gutter, as well as the planning, construction and maintenance of bikeways, greenways or sidewalks.

“Funding provided through the Powell Bill helps cities and towns pay for needed repairs, maintenance, and construction of their transportation network,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon.

The number of municipalities, who have to apply to be considered for funds, receiving payments is the same as last year.

The amount each municipality receives is based on a formula set by N.C. General Assembly, with 75 percent of it based on population, and 25 percent based on the number of locally maintained street miles.

This year that breaks down to $110.7 million for population and $36.8 million based on street miles.

Based on those categories, that is $19.35 per person and $1,590.84 per mile.

Municipal officials are legally responsible for the proper management of these funds and can be held personally liable for any unauthorized expenditures.

Twenty-three cities are receiving at least $1 million, led by Charlotte at $20.5 million, based on its population of 852,992 and 2,523 miles of maintained roads.

Raleigh will receive $10.7 million, followed by Greensboro ($7.3 million), Winston-Salem ($6.3 million), Durham ($6.3 million) and Fayetteville ($5.2 million).

The fund is named for Junius K. Powell, a former state senator and mayor of Whiteville, who was a primary sponsor of the 1951 bill to help the state’s cities with urban road problems.

The first allocation of Powell Bill funds was for $4.5 million and was distributed to 386 cities and towns.

A complete list of cities and towns receiving Powell Bill funds and the amounts, as well as additional information about the Powell Bill Program is on the NCDOT website.