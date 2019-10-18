Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

NCDOT to replace Beaufort County bridge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NCDOT

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews are expected to start construction on Monday to replace a bridge in Beaufort County.

Beginning October 21 at 8 a.m., Market Street Extension will close between Avenue Road and N.C. 171 in Washington.

Crews will replace the bridge in that area and construction is expected to last through March.

During these months, traffic will be detoured onto Avenue Road/ St. John Church Road and N.C. 171.

Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and slow down when approaching the work zone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV