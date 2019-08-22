NCDOT to suspend online driver services as part of scheduled maintenance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will suspend online driver services Saturday as part of routine scheduled maintenance.

Officials said that during the maintenance period, scheduled Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., customers will not be able to conduct several types of online transactions.

They include renewing driver licenses, ​ordering a duplicate license, changing an address, obtaining online driving records, accessing vehicle liability insurance services or accessing the property tax estimator tool.

Vehicle registration services will not be affected by the maintenance period.

Notification to customers about the online suspension of services is available on NCDMV website.