NCDOT web sleuth tracks down owner of lost wallet with personal treasures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Scott Curri was on his way to Florida from New York when he took the Rocky Mount exit off Interstate-95 last spring.

His wife called and in a rush to answer the phone, Curri placed his wallet on the roof of his car.

That turned out to be a big mistake.

“As I got on the highway and started heading south, I noticed the noise off the roof of the car. Other than wondering what it was, I didn’t pay attention to it until my next stop when I noticed I didn’t have a wallet anymore,” said Curri.

Courtesy: Scott Curri

Lucky for him, he was traveling with cash so he was able to get down to Florida and back home.

The wallet wasn’t just a money holder for him. Inside the wallet was a love note from his wife.

The handwritten note read, “A hug & a kiss for you.”

It also had a personal note and a photo of his mother. She died in 2016.

Months later, Bobby Liverman with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, jumped into a company vehicle at his Nashville district office.

At one point, Liverman opened up the glove box to look for a napkin.

Inside was Curri’s black, leather wallet.

Liverman wanted to return the wallet so he sent a letter to the address on the I.D. card.

That letter was returned by the post office in November. Liverman asked his office assistant Sybil Stancil to try her hand at finding the owner.

“I mean, that’s not my regular job,” she said. Stancil was happy to take on the duty,

Stancil and Liverman outside their Nashville office. Courtesy: NCDOT

Stancil took to the web and put her detective hat on. For weeks, she spent her spare time at work trying to find Curri. There were a lot of dead-end phone calls and internet searches. Still, she didn’t let up.

“I set out to do a job and I wanted to complete it. And the outcome was really good,” she said.

Eventually, Stancil came across a social media page she believed was Curri’s wife. Stancil called around Christmas time, finally made contact with Curri and confirmed it was the right person.

“I said, ‘Well, maybe I’m on the right trail now.’ I gave her my name and number and asked her if he could call me like he did. He couldn’t believe that I found his wallet,” said Stancil.

Courtesy: Scott Curri

When she sent it off, Stancil put in a tin Christmas box. It was that extra attention that touched Curri.

“It’s really encouraging. It’s nice in times of trouble that there are nice people like her, Bobby Liverman, that are doing nice stuff for people,” he said.

Curri said the actions of Stancil and Liverman have boosted his faith in humanity.

“This is the kind of stuff that’s going to make a difference for all of us. Make one person smile, do something nice for somebody who doesn’t even know who you are. If everybody just had an opportunity to do that, just for one person, then everybody did it just one day. Tomorrow, it’d be a whole different world.”

Curri hopes what people will take away from his story is kindness.

“Be true to your heart, do stuff that will make your mom proud, and, one step at a time, do something nice for somebody else. So simple,” Curri said.