NCDOT’s Fall Litter Sweep Campaign helps clean our roadsides

NCDOT is asking residents to participate in Fall Litter Sweep to keep our roadsides clean.

As we greet a new season NCDOT has an initiative that allows us to help keep North Carolina a beautiful place to live and work.

North Carolina has a huge problem with litter and NCDOT states “It is a huge problem. It is not only a safety issue, but it is also aesthetics and we get a lot of complaints.”

In Pitt County alone 175,000 pounds of litter was picked up last year.

Through this Fall Litter Sweep, you can fight this problem by volunteering to help remove litter.

A few hours can make a big difference.

This campaign is biannual and helps our litter issue, but NCDOT says “The safest, cheapest and easiest way to combat the problem is to prevent it in the first place.”

This initiative goes until September 28.

For more on how to participate or donate check out Litter Sweep.