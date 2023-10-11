New Bern, NC- Last month, under the direction of Dr. Miller, Superintendent, all athletic directors at the traditional high schools were requested to perform a self-audit to ensure the eligibility of all student athletes participating in fall sports. Craven County Board Policy 3620: Extracurricular Activities and Student Organizations states, “to be eligible for interscholastic athletics participation, students must have been in daily attendance 85 percent of the previous semester and must meet all eligibility standards of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, and any locally established requirements for interscholastic athletics participation.”

The results of the audit were self-reported to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA). Based on the information confirmed by Dr. Miller, as well as Athletic Director David Fernandez, the NCHSAA found that West Craven High School permitted a student who had failed to meet the Craven County attendance policy and was ineligible, to participate on the men’s soccer team during the fall 2023 season. According to the NCHSAA this penalty is considered a level 3 infraction and the 2023 Men’s Soccer Program must forfeit all contests in which the ineligible student-athlete dressed to participate. The student-athlete participated in 5 soccer matches with a team record of 2-3 so while the team must forfeit all matches only 2 were wins.

On September 21, 2023, William “Bo” Lansche, Athletic Director, New Bern High School, emailed the NCHSAA to self-report the possibility of ineligible players in multiple fall sports. The violation was failure to meet the Craven County attendance policy. The NCHSAA found that New Bern High School permitted students who had failed to meet the Craven County attendance policy and were ineligible, to participate on the football team during the fall 2023 season and the Girls Tennis Team. There was a total of 4 student-athletes on the Varsity Football Team and 1 tennis player on the 2023 Girls Tennis Team found to be ineligible.

The NCHSAA concludes that New Bern High School committed a Level 3 Infraction pursuant to NCHSAA Rule 3.3.5(c)(8) by having student-athletes dress for a contest while ineligible; namely, New Bern High School used student-athletes who did not meet local attendance requirements set forth in NCHSAA Rule 1.2.5. Therefore, the 2023 Football Program must forfeit all contests in which the ineligible student-athletes dressed to participate. The student-athletes participated in 5 football games so New Bern High School must forfeit these victories at the beginning of the season. The 2023 Women’s Tennis Team must forfeit all points earned by the ineligible student-athlete who dressed to and actually participated. Match results must be adjusted as necessary.

The purpose of the self-audit was to align Craven County Schools processes, and ensure each high school is following all rules and guidelines established by the NCHSAA and the Craven County Schools Board of Education policies. Unfortunately, this process has shown that there have been no consistent procedures for establishing eligibility. Craven County Schools continues to work to make improvements for all of schools and student-athletes so something of this magnitude does not happen again.