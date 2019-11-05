NCSBE releases statement after reports of voter tools outage

This photo taken on January 7, 2010 shows a woman typing on the keyboard of her laptop computer in Beijing. China declared its Internet “open” on January 14 but defended censorship that has prompted Web giant Google to threaten to pull out of the country, sparking a potential new irritant in China-US relations. China employs […]

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The Voter Search and other voter tools on the State Board of Elections’ website are now restored after being offline for about an hour on Tuesday morning.

The outage was caused by a configuration error made by State Board staff as they prepared the website for anticipated increases in web traffic throughout Election Day.

The outage affected only the voter tools, which allow voters to look up their sample ballot, polling place, and other voter information.

There was no impact to the voter registration database, any other part of the State Board’s systems or website, or voters’ ability to check-in at polling places.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this issue,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. The voter tools have been restored, and we encourage all eligible voters to cast ballots in today’s municipal elections. Voting has gone smoothly so far across the state.”

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m.

Election results will be available here as they come in Tuesday night: https://er.ncsbe.gov/