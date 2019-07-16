NCSHP enters 2019 “Best Looking Cruiser Contest”

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)- The American Association of State Troopers has kicked off the 2019 “Best Looking Cruiser Contest,” and the NCSHP is in the running once again.

This year’s entry features a Dodge Charger “Ghost Car” and one of our newest Bell Helicopters.

The public is encouraged to visit the provided SurveyMonkey link to view nationwide submissions and ultimately vote for their NCSHP.

The contest began July 15 and will run through July 30 until 3 pm, so vote now!

The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” for this year and will be featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2020 Wall Calendar.”

The calendars will be available for purchase at www.statetroopers.org beginning October 1, 2019.

Net proceeds of calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.