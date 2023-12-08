RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A move designed to make firefighter gear safer could come with a different kind of risk, according to a recent NC State University Study.

Firefighters already face an increased risk of cancer, and for decades, their gear has been coated with forever chemicals known as PFAS.

Bryan Ormond, an assistant professor in the Wilson College of Textiles at NC State, said while PFAS effectively repel oil and water, they raise health and environmental concerns.

“They also stay in the body for long periods of time, so they’re just really persistent,” he said. “It’s not just cancer they also have a number of other different things they’ve been linked to including preeclampsa high cholesterol and number of other things.”

For that reason PFAS are no longer used to make firefighter gear. Ormond says that may help reduce some health risks,” but cautioned,”We have to acknowledge there are tradeoffs and things will be different.”

NC State researchers tested fabric with PFAS and with the coatings replacing PFAS. While both repelled water, it was a different story when dealing with diesel fuel. The fuel rolled right off the fabric coated with PFAS, but the fabric that didn’t use PFAS absorbed the fuel. When exposed to a flame. the PFAS-coated fabric barely smoldered, but the fuel on the other fabric quickly ignited.

“The fabrics themselves are inherently flame resistant so they don’t burn, but if you load it up with fuel and it’s flammable it’s going to burn off the surface,” Ormond noted.

Ormond says these tests don’t mean that firefighers should go back to using PFAS-coated gear, but they should be aware their gear may not work the same way because it does not repel oils.

“They need to understand if you’re exposed to diesel fuel or gasoline or something like that you might need to come out of the fire,” he noted. “You might need to change policies or tactics to get around that.”