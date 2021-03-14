Nearly 100 Wake County parents attend rally to call for more students in classrooms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 100 Wake County parents rallied at Halifax Mall in Raleigh on Saturday calling on the school board to allow middle and high school students to return to classrooms under Plan A.

It’s been one year since public schools shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brian Groesser tells CBS17 his high school daughter hasn’t been in a classroom since.

“Never thought we’d be here,” Groesser said of not having all children back in school full-time. “If you ask any parent where you thought your kids would be a year from now, they would say, we’d be back in school.”

Two parents with signs at the rally Saturday. Photo by Andrew Miller/CBS 17

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a school reopening bill into law earlier this week that requires elementary schools to give families the option to return to school under Plan A, which is daily in-person learning. It gives middle and high schools the option to choose Plan A or Plan B, which is a hybrid of in-person and remote learning.

By Monday, all kindergarten through 5th-grade students in Wake County Public Schools will be allowed to return under Plan A. But, middle and high school students are still operating under Plan B.

“We want Plan A for these middle school and high school kids by April 7, by the first day of the fourth quarter,” Groesser said of what he wants the school board to approve. “The teachers will have had an opportunity to have their vaccines — first or second shots — really by that point.”

Several students shared their own personal struggles with remote learning at the rally. Some talked about anxiety and depression, while others mentioned they were falling behind or weren’t challenged enough.

Yasmeen Alminer told CBS17 her son Ali, who has special needs, didn’t adapt well either.

“Ali was not responsive at all with remote learning. It was absolutely a nightmare for him. He destroyed two devices in the process,” Alminer said.

The mother said Ali is doing much better now that elementary students are under Plan A. But her other son, who is in high school, is having a difficult time.

“Even special needs kids are following the rules impressively,” she said. “They’re ready, it’s time. It’s been too long.”

Groesser added, “The numbers that you guys [the news] report every day are plummeting, the percent positives that we’ve heard from the school board as a trigger — 5 percent — we’ve been at that for a while and yet we still don’t have a plan from those boards to get these kids back.”

Wake County Public Schools Superintendent Cathy Moore is expected to present a plan to the school board at Tuesday night’s meeting.