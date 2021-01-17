Nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in N.C. Sunday, hospitalizations down for third straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the NCDHHS, 6,811 new COVID-19 cases are reported across the state on Sunday – the third straight day of fewer new cases than the day before.

The seven-day average has dropped to 7,350 — a decline of 15 percent from the all-time high of 8,654 set on Tuesday.

The percent positive also has taken a dip, to 10 percent based on testing from Friday. The percent positive has been in the 10-11 percent range for four days in a row after it was consistently in the 13-14 percent range for a week.

Hospitalizations also fell for the third straight day. Currently, 3,862 people are hospitalized, 35 fewer than Saturday.

An additional 67 deaths were reported Sunday, the fewest on a single day since Tuesday. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 across the state is 8,083.