GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re in need of some free legal information, keep reading.

The North Carolina Bar Foundation will be hosting its 16th annual 4-All Statewide Day of Service on Friday. Licensed lawyers will be volunteering their time and knowledge to the public at call centers free of charge.

“Legal advice is expensive and a lot of people cant afford it,” said Stepanie Crosby, a North Carolina state bar-certified paralegal. “It comes from the Pledge of Allegiance, ‘with liberty and justice for all,’ and so for all came out of that phrase. This is our 16th year, and so when it started it was an opportunity to give equal access to justice to everyone.”

About 400 attorneys and 100 paralegals and law students will be volunteering Friday. They expect to serve around 10,000 North Carolinians.

To participate, all you need to do is call the number assigned to your area. They are posted below. Call times run from 11 am to 7 pm on Friday.