Neuse Road East of Kinston to close for 3 days next week

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Department of Transportation is scheduled to close both directions of Neuse Road just east of Kinston on October 22 from 8 a.m. until Thursday at 5 p.m.

The closure, which is weather dependent, will allow for the replacement of a crossline pipe damaged during Hurricane Florence.

Drivers coming from Kinston will be detoured onto Caswell Station Road, left on British Road and left on Gray-Tilgman Road to return to Neuse Road.

Motorists from the other direction will follow the same detour in reverse.

Drivers should be cautious and allow for extra travel time because of the detours.