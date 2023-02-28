NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The airport in New Bern is receiving some help from the federal government.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has been awarded a $5 million grant to help its expansion. The grant comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Sen. Thom Tillis helped negotiate and pass. Tillis said this grant will help the airport continue to expand.

“This is for the community, the residents of the area, and also the visitors visiting the area,” said Andrew Shorter, the director of the airport. “It’s all about them. It’s all about making things easier and more convenient for them.”

The terminal expansion project is estimated to be $26 million and will include the addition of two passenger boarding bridges, an expansion of hold rooms and improvements to the passenger and baggage screening areas.