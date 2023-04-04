NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Charities will host the Calcutta Charity Golf Auction on Tuesday.

Bids will being placed on the 80 different golfers that are qualified for the Masters tournament. Half of the money raised will go towards the group efforts to support programs like Kick-For-Kids and the YMCA’s Stride and Girls on the Run program.

“The biggest majority of our funds go to supporting a program called Kicks-for-Kids,” said Brant Bills, the president of the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Charities. “We put on over 300 pairs of shoes for underprivileged students in elementary and middle school in Craven County.”

The auction will begin Tuesday at 6 pm at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in New Bern. Tickets are $5 and an optional dinner is an extra $10.