New Bern community comes together to talk about criminal justice reform

“We are here invested in the community. We want to hear from the community we wanna hear the voices from the community” Said Louis Reed, National Organizer, #cut50



#cut50 is a bipartisan criminal justice initiative co-founded by political commentator Van Jones.



“We want to reduce crime in America in half and we also want to reduce the prison population in the US I’m in half and we want to do that within the next 10 years,” said Reed.



And Wednesday night members of the New Bern community came out to spark conversations.



“Today we are what we call our empathy tour this is one of several stops that we are doing with CNN political commentator Van Jones,” said Reed



It’s a tour with a mission.



“Talking about restorative justice talking about how we need to be re-interjecting reconciliation redemption and also a sense of empathy in our conversations around criminal justice reform,” said Reed



This event is about more than a show screening and panel discussion. It’s about empowerment.



“We want to move people to action to reinvest back into themselves. We want the community to rise up we want to give them boost of a shot of enthusiasm to those who are in this community” said Reed.

#cut50 says they hope to explore what they call legislative priorities that are going to be coming up they focus around criminal justice reform and mobilizing the community.