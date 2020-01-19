New Bern Convention Ctr. hosts Live Bridal Expo for soon-to-be newlyweds

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT)- Excitement is in the air as couples from across Eastern North Carolina gather for the annual Live Bridal Expo.

This year, the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center acted as host for 56 different wedding-related vendors from Craven County.

“For us, our customers are everything. Our brides are everything,” said Joshua Canady, David’s Bridal Sales Manager.

The vendors in attendance displayed wedding details including color schemes, flowers, photo booths, food and more.

Their main goal: to support the future ‘Mrs.’ as she nears her big day!

“I think a lot of brides when they first start are overwhelmed with the fact that this is actually getting ready to happen,” said Canady. “With David’s Bridal, we like to make this a smooth transition for them.”

For some soon-to-be newlyweds, this is time they cherish together, building their bond.

“It’s always fun for us to come together for stuff like this because we get to see everything that we will have at our own wedding,” said the future McLawhorn’s.

Their wedding date is set for May 2, 2020 in Farmville, N.C.

As far as their planning journey goes, they light-heartedly told 9OYS that they “at least know who their dates are going to be”.