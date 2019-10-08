New Bern food truck dishing healthy food and employment skills

A new food truck is opening in New Bern, but it’s serving more than just a plate of food.

It’s operated by Easterseals UCP as part of their Transition to Employment Program with the help of Trillium who funded the truck.

SensABLE Snacks food truck will serve healthy food items like granola bars, frozen treats, and uncut fruit; no cooking will be allowed in the truck.

Food items to be sold at SensABLE Snacks food truck.

The services will be offered around the New Bern area to anyone who is interested in having their food served. Easterseals UCP is also partnering with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

“And we’re going to help deliver some prepackaged food from them to food desserts,” Laurie Nederveen, Director of Program Development at Easterseals UCP.

In other words, provide their services to areas that lack grocery stores or areas that are surrounded by fast food establishments. Nederveen says next week she will meet with the food bank to discuss those locations.

SensABLE Snacks food truck in New Bern.

But the food truck serves a bigger purpose. Easterseals UCP aims to hire people with disabilities ages 16 to 26. Employees will have the chance to grow their employment skills and prepare to work in the community.

“It’s going to be a training ground and kind of a funnel of experiences for our employees,” said Nederveen.

Some of those jobs include working the cash register, inventory, and develop marketing skills.

“We want to employ as many people with disabilities as possible and give them a really good head start and having successful employment,” said Nederveen.

The New Bern food truck is one of two food trucks opening in Eastern North Carolina. The second location is Ahoskie.

SensABLE food truck in New Bern plans to be on the road in early November.