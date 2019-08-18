New Bern hardware store competes in national challenge

Askew’s Ace Hardware in New Bern is getting national attention this week in their effort to help the Greenville Children’s Hospital.

The hardware store is currently neck and neck with other stores across the U.S. in the “Miracle Bucket Challenge.”

Their display, inspired by a carousel, is made of everything from buckets to glitter.

The “Miracle Bucket Challenge” is a competition between Ace Hardware stores across the U.S.

The store whose display gets the most votes can win up to $7,500 to donate to their local children’s hospital.

For display creator Debby Gibson, seeing the community support means everything.

“It shows that every effort counts that we all can make a difference. There is no small effort when it comes to helping children,” said Gibson.

To vote for your favorite and and take a look at other displays click here.

Voting ends on Tuesday.