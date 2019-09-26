New Bern hardware store wins contest to benefit sick children

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A New Bern hardware store has a reason to celebrate after winning a National Bucket Display Competition.

Every year, Ace Hardware holds a ‘Miracle Bucket Sale’ to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network.

This year the store won the contest with a carousel design.

Over 3,600 people voted on Facebook.

And when the voting was finished Ace’s Hardware came in the first place.

The prize money will go to help children who need it most.

“We have a 197-bed hospital, these dollars are truly making a difference in the lives of some of the sickest children,” said Rhonda James, Director of Development of Miracle Children Network.

The winning carousel design was the idea of one of the store’s employees Debbie Gibson.

She says she came up with the idea to spark a child’s interest and make them smile.