NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Historical Society is celebrating a birthday.

New Bern is a society rich in North Carolina history. In 1923 nineteen people came together to preserve New Bern’s history. Thus, the New Bern Historical Society was born. Since then the community has helped grow the society to over 1200 members, all of them still dedicated to the society’s original mission.

Jim Hodges, the Celebration Co-chair, said “It’s a small town organization that has stood the test of time and has grown and given to the community.” Hodges added, “We are here because of the town that we live in and the people that live in the town. I mean it’s a reflection, it’s the looking glass.”

“The initial effort of the historical society was to collect information, to collect the stories of new Bern. And we have continued that. Now our goal is to celebrate and promote new Bern and it’s heritage through education.” said Kathy Morrison, another Celebration Co-chair. “Come and enjoy and learn. See if you find things that you didn’t know about even if you are a native new bernian. You’ll find things you didn’t know about. If you’re a new new bernian, come and find out things that are new to you.

The celebration will focus on the story collection with the exhibit titled, “Through the Looking Glass, a Journey with Storytellers”.

The New Bern Historical Society is set to host other special events through 2023. Most notably, special tours on battlefields, ghosts, and historic homes, along with speaker events. The society encourages everyone to come and join the events.