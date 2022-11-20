NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – For over 20 years, the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center hosted its holiday expo. Around 118 vendors were there on Sunday, catering to shoppers.

“There’s such a variety of gifts and ideas for home improvement because it’s a combination show. So it kind of draws a couple different groups of people,” said Julie Alley, event coordinator for The Gift Expo + Fall Home Show.

Due to inflation, small businesses and business owners are bracing for what could be a slower season for sales this year. According to experts, holiday sales will rise between 4% to 7% percent. That’s below last year’s growth of 16%.

With inflation above 8%, businesses could see a decrease in sales.

“I think everyone is cautious with their spending this year. But you know, it’s been a great turnout. Some vendors have been very successful at this event, so we really want to see success,” said Alley.

“We want to see shoppers, you know, having fun getting what they need. They’re filling their Christmas gift lists and everything. But yeah, everyone, it affects it. But it’s still a success.”

Vendors who participated in the holiday expo traveled from not only across the state, but across the country. A couple of shoppers said they traveled from places such as Maryland for the holiday shopping event.

When asked what keeps people driving short and long distances for the expo every year, Alley said variety.

“I think that the best part about it is a wide variety of vendors. There are so many gift ideas, hundreds of gift ideas that they can come out and see. And like I said, fill their gift list,” said Alley.

Even though Sunday was the last day of the holiday expo, Alley said she hopes people remember to come out and shop at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center every year the weekend before Thanksgiving.