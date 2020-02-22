NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) –

The Historic district of Ghent hosted its fourth annual Mardi Gras Festival on Saturday.

The event featured local restaurants and other businesses, face painting, music and a parade.

Vana Prewitt started the New Bern Mardi Gras festival a few years back. She previously lived in New Orleans, and wanted to bring a taste of the city to North Carolina.

“It made a huge impact on me. It’s the first city I ever went into and I truly fell in love and never wanted to leave.” – Vana Prewitt, New Bern Mardi Gras Founder

When the Mardi Gras Festival in New Bern first began, it was a small group of community members walking around dressed up and having a good time.

Now, its much bigger.

“Mardi Gras in New Orleans is a time when everybody comes home, it’s more important than Christmas,” said Prewitt.

“It’s just something that gets into your spirit and you have to live with it.”

Many people at the festival were dressed up, like this pirate dog and his owners.

It appeared most people at the event were in the spirit, dressing up and having a good time.

Renee Foley is a part of a friend group who call themselves The River Rats.

“So this is just a group of people in New Bern and we all enjoy being on our boats,” said Foley.

“We meet up all summer long all year long. We just collectively come together and do this for nothing more than fun.”

The River Rats bus.

The friend group uses a school bus owned by one of the River Rats, who’s a farmer, in the parade each year.

They decorate it in traditional Mardi Gras colors and style, and this year added a huge giraffe to the front.