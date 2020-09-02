New Bern PD warns of scammers pretending to be police

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The New Bern Police Department posted a press release about a scam happening locally.

Scammers have been contacting people claiming to be police officers with a warrant for their arrest.

The individuals then request an immediate payment from the victim in order to avoid arrest.

If someone has contacted you contacted or you know any information regarding this, please contact your local law enforcement office immediately.

The New Bern Police Department says they want to remind people to never send money to someone you haven’t met in-person.

“The police department would never contact someone asking them to pay money to avoid being arrested.”, says Lieutenant McInnis with the New Bern PD.