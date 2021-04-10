New Bern Police investigate homicide at Bridgepointe Hotel and Marina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) An death investigation is underway in New Bern after a man was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

At approximately 9:26 a.m. New Bern Police responded to the Bridgepointe Hotel and Marina, 101 Howell Road, in reference to an individual who had been shot.

Police are currently on the scene.

The victim was transported to the Craven Regional Medical Center.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is released at this time.