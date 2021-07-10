New Bern police investigate shooting at Hunter’s Landing apartment complex

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Detectives with the New Bern Police Department are investigating a Saturday morning shooting at the Hunter’s Landing apartment complex.

According to Lt. McInnis, dispatch received a call at 11:43 on Saturday morning about a gun shot wound victim at the 200 block of Hunter’s Landing Drive.

Officers are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to learn more.

No information is available about the condition of the gun shot victim at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department.